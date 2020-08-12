PHOTOS: 27-year Bronx FDNY member honored after fatal heart attack following 24-hour shift

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 27-year-veteran of the FDNY was remembered fondly exactly one year after suffering a fatal heart attack following a 24-hour period of duty in the Bronx last year.

A ceremony was in honor of Lieutenant Brian Sullivan, leader of the Bronx’s Squad Company 41 on E. 150th Street in the south Bronx, who passed away in the early hours of Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 after a final tour consisting of seven emergencies that Sullivan and other FDNY members had responded to.

In addition to several medical calls, Sullivan’s final hours were spent dousing flames at 255 E. 138th Street, the third fire he had responded to in a three day period.

“Throughout his tour, Lieutenant Sullivan had complained of pain and discomfort to his fellow firefighters but continued responding to calls,” the FDNY said in a written statement.

Sullivan was rushed to Orange County Regional Medical Center in cardiac arrest after his tour had concluded, and sadly passed away shortly after.

Lieutenant Sullivan is the 1,153rd member of the New York’s Bravest to die as a result of injuries sustained in the line-of-duty, according to the FDNY.

Speakers at the ceremony in Sullivan’s former station house included Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro, Uniformed Fire Officers Association President Jake LeMonda, Sullivan’s friend and colleague firefighter Jim Smith along with the Commanding Officer of Squad Company 41, Captain Thomas McHugh.