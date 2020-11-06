PHOTOS: Bronx Center treats residents to Latin cuisine

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Oct. 28, the Bronx Center did its fourth “Shelter in Place” meal due to an overall push from the residents. This time, the Center’s residents were treated to food from El Nuevo Pollo Sabroso located on Westchester Avenue.

Tasty foods included pollo al horno (roasted chicken), arroz con gandules (rice and beans) and platano maduro (sweet fried plantain) with a selection of beverages like water and juices. After the meal, residents were served coffee and tea with cake.

“If COVID did anything this year, it created the “Shelter in Place” outings and the residents really look forward to these events,” said Diane Garofola, recreation director at the Bronx Center. “Our Administrator Jeff Sicklick has also become a fan.”