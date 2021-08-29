Phipps Neighborhood’s Bronx Community Action Team hosts back to school event

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Aug. 24, Phipps Neighborhoods’ Bronx Community Action Team (BxCAT) hosted a back to school event in Crotona Park. BxCAT distributed school supplies to 75 children at the event, which also featured light refreshments, music and face painting.

Phipps Neighborhoods’ BxCAT empowers youth advocates to take a leadership role in setting and accomplishing goals that will lead to positive community change for youth throughout the Bronx and beyond. The youth-led movement seeks to promote social justice by engaging in policy advocacy, community improvement projects, community organizing and civic engagement. Youth between the ages of 16-24 are eligible to join.

Under the guidance of Phipps Neighborhoods, BxCAT members challenged themselves to come up with an event that would bring Crotona Park family members out on a small scale. The event was designed to provide an opportunity to create dialogue with community members, register potential voters, promote BxCAT and other Phipps Neighborhoods programs and distribute much needed back-to-school supplies.