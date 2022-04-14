Phipps Neighborhood seeks applicants for summer youth jobs

Phipps Neighborhoods, a non-profit social service provider in New York City, is seeking applications for the city’s Department of Youth and Community Development’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), which will connect youth from the Bronx and Upper Manhattan with career exploration opportunities and paid work experiences. This year, Phipps Neighborhoods aims to serve 1,000 students with employment opportunities, an increase from its previous record of serving nearly 575 students last year.

“This year, the Summer Youth Employment Program will employ 100,000 young people across the five boroughs, giving them the opportunity to learn valuable life skills while experiencing the value of earning a wage for their work,” said Andre White, president and CEO of Phipps Neighborhoods. “Our young people must play a role in the city’s ongoing recovery from COVID, and helping them find good jobs for the summer can do just that. I encourage all young people looking to have a productive summer to participate in the Summer Youth Employment Program and to join us at Phipps Neighborhoods, where we can pair you with the right company.”

The city’s SYEP program, which is the largest in the country, runs for six weeks in July and August. The program will provide young people with on-site and virtual (where available) project-based opportunities and paid opportunities to help the youth develop their professional, social, civic and leadership skills. The project-based learning cohort will begin on July 5, and will service 14- and 15-year-old teens with career exploration opportunities and a $700 stipend. The worksite experience cohort will begin on July 5 (Cohort A) or July 11 (Cohort B), offering $15 an hour employment opportunities for young people between the ages of 16-21.

Positions for participants may include customer service representatives, marketing officials, afterschool and camp counselors, administrative coordinators, healthcare representatives and more. This year’s host companies and agencies include Phipps Neighborhoods, NYPD, NYC Parks, NYC Ambulance Services, Columbia University, East Side Housing, the Bronx Zoo and more.

Those interested can apply at https://application.nycsyep.com/ or fill out an application in person at Phipps Houses Services, 1030 E. 178 St., Bronx NY 10460. Applicants interested in working through Phipps Neighborhoods should be sure to select “Phipps Neighborhoods” as their preferred worksite within the application. The current deadline to apply for the Summer Youth Employment Program is Friday, April 22.