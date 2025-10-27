Permits filed for residential building with 36 units in Pelham Bay

Permits have been filed for the construction of an 8-story residential building with 36 housing units at 1609 Crosby Ave. in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 74 feet tall and span 24,874 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 690 square feet, the 36 apartments will most likely be rentals.

A rear yard measuring 31 feet in length is also planned for the property, according to the permits. The property is within close proximity to the Buhre Avenue and Middletown Road subway stations, which both provide service for the 6 train. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx5, Bx8, Bx24, BxM8 and Q50 lines.

The building applications were submitted by Alex Babayev. The listed architect of record is Mohammad Badaly of Badaly Engineering Pllc.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the current structure at 1609 Crosby Ave. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been provided.