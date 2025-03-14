Permits filed for 6-story mixed-use building in Crotona Park East

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story mixed-use building featuring 15 housing units at the vacant lot at 919 Freeman St. in the Crotona Park East neighborhood of the Bronx.

The building would be 79 feet tall and yield 12,389 square feet of space. The 15 units will account for 10,440 square feet of property. Another 1,731 will be commercial space. The last 218 square feet will be community facility space.

With an average unit scope of 696 square feet, the 15 residential units will most likely be rentals. The development site is also within close proximity to the Freeman Street subway station, which services the 2 and 5 trains.

The building applications were submitted by Westorchard Management. The architect of record is Boaz M. Golani Architect.

Since the space is already a vacant lot, demolition permits likely will not be needed during the construction process. An estimated completion date has not yet been provided.