Friends of Pelham Parkway hold 6th annual Earth Day cleanup

On Saturday, April 22, Friends of Pelham Parkway held their sixth annual Earth Day event on Pelham Parkway.

The group partnered with Einstein Sustainability Club, Home Depot and Paws on Pelham Parkway to make the event happen. Einstein Sustainability Club, who co-organized the event, created an environmental justice poster board and displayed it as they handed out seeds, soil and small pots to children to take home and plant.

The Home Depot on Gun Hill donated boxes of trash bags, wildflower seeds and some hand grabbers to the event. Employees from the store also participated in the community clean up themselves.

Paws on Pelham Parkway also helped out, doing tabling and handing out dozens of doggie poop bags and collapsible dog water bowls to event goers. The group advocated for dog owners to pick up after their dogs to help keep the community clean.

At one point, there were reportedly more than 40 residents in attendance and actively cleaning both sides of Pelham Parkway. Friends of Pelham Parkway said that the parkway ended up looking spotless, and that it could look like that every day if it had adequate daily maintenance and people stopped littering.

After the cleanup, children in attendance got to make wildflower seed bombs before the expected rain. Friends of Pelham Parkway looks forward to the seeds planted — not just on the parkway, but in the whole community — to sprout and bloom and beautify the area.

