Community

Friends of Pelham Parkway hold 6th annual Earth Day cleanup

By Bronx Times
0
comments
Posted on
Group of people surrounding a table with small cups and a bag of potting soil on it. earth day
The Einstein Sustainability Club table at Saturday’s Earth Day event. The club helped kids create seed bombs and plant seeds to take home.
Photo courtesy Friends of Pelham Parkway

On Saturday, April 22, Friends of Pelham Parkway held their sixth annual Earth Day event on Pelham Parkway.

The group partnered with Einstein Sustainability Club, Home Depot and Paws on Pelham Parkway to make the event happen. Einstein Sustainability Club, who co-organized the event, created an environmental justice poster board and displayed it as they handed out seeds, soil and small pots to children to take home and plant.

New York’s Wind Power Future with Erik Antokal Director of Workforce Development, Orsted

Schneps Connects

Five people behind a table with a large green poster board on it, displaying information about environmental injustice.
The Einstein Sustainability Club table at Saturday’s Earth Day event. The club helped kids create seed bombs and plant seeds to take home. Photo courtesy Friends of Pelham Parkway

The Home Depot on Gun Hill donated boxes of trash bags, wildflower seeds and some hand grabbers to the event. Employees from the store also participated in the community clean up themselves.

Community members of various ages and Home Depot employees standing behind bags of trash collected during Friends of Pelham Parkway's Earth Day Cleanup.
Community members and Home Depot employees standing behind bags of trash collected during Friends of Pelham Parkway’s Earth Day Cleanup.

Paws on Pelham Parkway also helped out, doing tabling and handing out dozens of doggie poop bags and collapsible dog water bowls to event goers. The group advocated for dog owners to pick up after their dogs to help keep the community clean.

Guy crouching down beside his white pitbull on some grass in front of a table.
Man’s Best Friend: The Paws on Pelham Parkway table at Saturday’s Earth Day event.Photo courtesy Friends of Pelham Parkway

At one point, there were reportedly more than 40 residents in attendance and actively cleaning both sides of Pelham Parkway. Friends of Pelham Parkway said that the parkway ended up looking spotless, and that it could look like that every day if it had adequate daily maintenance and people stopped littering.

After the cleanup, children in attendance got to make wildflower seed bombs before the expected rain. Friends of Pelham Parkway looks forward to the seeds planted — not just on the parkway, but in the whole community — to sprout and bloom and beautify the area.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

About the Author

Julian Tiburcio

Julian Tiburcio is an editorial intern for the Bronx Times. A native New Yorker, he currently studies journalism and sustainability at Manhattan College in the Bronx. Topics that interest Julian include development, conservation and local news. When he’s not writing, Julian enjoys listening to music, graphic design and taking photos around the city.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC