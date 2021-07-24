Pelham Bay student attends Junior National Young Leaders Conference

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

This summer, Joaquin Gonzalez from Pelham Bay, will join middle school students from across the nation to take part in the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.

The Junior National Young Leaders Conference is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom. “Attending the Junior National Young Leaders Conference program will allow me to further my interests in politics and history and reach my career goals of becoming a teacher/private tutor, astronomer or, perhaps — way into the mist of the future — even becoming U.S. president,” said Gonzalez, who will be attending Rye Country Day School in Westchester County in the fall. “Ultimately, the Junior National Young Leaders Conference will be a powerful experience, enabling me to interact with respected professionals in various fields while building relationships with students who will be my future colleagues.” 100+ Years of Brooklyn Business with Randy Peers, President & CEO, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce Schneps Connects https://podcasts.schnepsmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Randy-Peers_-Brooklyn-Chamber-of-Commerce.mp3

Gonzalez, who attended PS 71, 3040 Roberts Ave., in Pelham Bay, was nominated by his eighth grade social studies teacher, Nickolas Baez, who recognized his academic excellence and strong leadership potential. Throughout middle school, he maintained a cumulative average of about 99% every semester and was involved in the National Junior Honor and Junior Rho Kappa Honor societies — both of which he was the president of.

Additionally, he is on a soccer travel team, and was recently awarded first place in his school’s science fair, third place in the statewide New York National History Day competition, an academic program that empowers the voices and historical minds of the youth, and considered to be showcased statewide for the Mikva Challenge Competition in New York, a program that strives to develop empowered and active citizens in the youth. Amanda Freitag Thomas, senior vice president for Envision, feels Gonzalez will benefit from attending the conference.