Pedestrian fatally struck on Bronx River Parkway: NYPD

A 37-year-old man was fatally struck in the north Bronx while crossing the Bronx River Parkway early this morning

It happened on the roadway’s southbound side near Gun Hill Road on July 24 at 4:30 a.m. Police reported that they discovered the man unconscious and unresponsive in the road.

Shortly after, EMS personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead on site.

The parkway does not have walking lanes in that section and police have not yet announced what he was doing walking on the active road at this time.

Police said he was struck by a vehicle while trying to unsuccessfully cross the parkway and no arrests have been made at this time.