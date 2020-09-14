Patriotic Triboro Center residents show off their creativity

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Labor Day, residents of the Triboro Center on Teller Avenue demonstrated their patriotism as they saluted the American workforce in unique ways.

Nearly 20 residents participated in the project, creating handmade American flags and red, while and blue butterflies, hearts and lanterns.

“I just love it that even during these tough times between the virus and today’s politics, that our residents keep their patriotism close to their hearts,” said Recreation Director Rose Ferreira. “When you step back and see what they have done, it not only comes from their mind, but definitely from the heart. I’m so proud of them.”