Patriotic Triboro Center residents show off their creativity

The unmistakable talents of John Narinesingh
Photos courtesy of the Triboro Center

On Labor Day, residents of the Triboro Center on Teller Avenue demonstrated their patriotism as they saluted the American workforce in unique ways.

Nearly 20 residents participated in the project, creating handmade American flags and red, while and blue butterflies, hearts and lanterns.

Resident Margarita Arzuaga showing off her art

“I just love it that even during these tough times between the virus and today’s politics, that our residents keep their patriotism close to their hearts,” said Recreation Director Rose Ferreira. “When you step back and see what they have done, it not only comes from their mind, but definitely from the heart. I’m so proud of them.”

Triboro Center resident Antonio Rosario is proud

