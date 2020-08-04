Organizers host first annual Lift Every Voice Virtual Safety Jam 2020 this month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The first annual Lift Every Voice Virtual Safety Jam will be held later this month where youths can tell their stories, voice concerns and share solutions about COVID-19, racial injustice and gun violence.

The event will take place virtually on Saturday, Aug. 15 from noon to 2:30 p.m. and is being organized by Dr. Cynthia Lewis, medical director of the Adolescent and Young Adult Health Program at BronxCare Third Avenue. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to receive information on these topics from health professionals, motivational speakers, youth advocates and others.

As a physician and Bronx native educated in Bronx public schools, this Safety Jam has special meaning to Dr. Lewis, a board certified adolescent medicine specialist.

“Due to COVID-19, racial injustice and gun violence many of our teens are distressed as they are experiencing loss of family members, illness, unemployment, uncertainty about their futures, the abrupt change to remote learning, non-reimbursement of tuition costs, food insecurity, separation from family members and friends, violence and the like,” Lewis said. “This event will provide young people with a space to express their concerns and receive tools to help them cope with present societal challenges.”

The Safety Jam will feature discussion sessions on each main topic that will be conducted in an entertaining and interactive manner. Motivational speakers and performing artists Mysonne and Shaun Derik are also scheduled to appear at the Safety Jam.

There will also be music by Deejay OCK, free Hypebeast merchandise, raffle prizes and free schoolbags filled with school supplies for the first 100 participants. It will conclude with a hip hop dance performance led by Alora Tonielle Martinez, who will also be the celebrity host for the Lift Every Voice Virtual Youth Safety Jam.

To attend the program, registration is required. Those interested are asked to email to Ayahpbx@gmail.com their first and last name, email address, best contact telephone number and school with grade and year if applicable. To ensure targeted youth attendance, invitations have been extended to local schools, community boards and community organizations. The event is also open to parents, teachers, youth advocates and others who wish to support young people.

This event is made possible by the generous sponsorship of BronxCare Health System’s Office of External Affairs and donations from community partners of the Adolescent and Young Adult Health Program including Bronx County Medical Society, BronxCare Prevention Services for Women, Sting Like a Bee, Guns Down, Life Up, Bronx Connect, Family Pharmacy and Third Avenue Pharmacy.