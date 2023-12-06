Just north of the urban concrete jungle, City Island has always been considered New York City’s secret oasis. Nestled in the Bronx, this small island has a long history of being a seaport and fishing village. However, this hidden gem has evolved from a village to a thriving residential neighborhood. It is both a natural refuge for those escaping from city life and a destination spot for foodies and seafood lovers.

However, accessing City Island can be challenging. The island has only one entry and exit point: a single-lane two-way bridge that frequently experiences traffic congestion. Moreover, the entry and exit points of the City Island Bridge are often compromised due to changing climate conditions and increased rainfall, leading to frequent flooding. For residents who live on the island, getting to and from Manhattan is a nightmare, often taking up to 90 minutes:

“I get out of the house by 6:30. That’s a 10-minute wait for the Bx29 to get to Grand Central. Then I have to take the [No. 6 train] to 125th, so I can take the [No. 5] from 125th … It’s such a convoluted mess,” said Jake Diaz.

A ferry service to City Island would provide an alternative method of transportation for residents and visitors. The ferry ride could reduce the commute by an hour to Midtown or Lower Manhattan.

“Most residents no longer work in the boat-building industry, and a significant portion (about 9 percent) commute daily to Manhattan with some even traveling farther into Brooklyn,” said John Doyle, president of City Island Rising, in an op-ed in Welcome2TheBronx. “City Island commuters will tell you that their journey into Manhattan takes, at best, 90 minutes each way. Let that sink in for a moment — spending three hours, on a good day, traveling to and from work.”

Additionally, taking a large number of cars off the street, which often sit idly in traffic, could reduce the air pollution and noise on the island. A ferry service could use clean energy sources such as solar panels or electric motors, which would have less impact on the environment and the health of the residents.

Bringing ferry service to City Island is not a new concept and has been proposed several times. Approximately four years ago, a study was completed to measure ferry ridership and determined that there wasn’t enough demand to justify the costs of building a terminal and docks, the operations and maintenance, as well as ensuring compliance with the various regulations and permits from different agencies and authorities. However, as with all data collection, context matters: City Island sees peak ridership during weekends when it transforms into a dining hotspot, rather than on weekdays.

Making City Island more accessible through a ferry service will support the growth and evolution of this former seaport community. The ferry service could also attract tourists and businesses, as well as give a boost to the current businesses on the island — particularly to the roughly two dozen empty storefronts. These are all important pieces to allow for further development.

“The influx of foot traffic could bring scores of new customers into our shops, revitalize local businesses, and encourage extended business hours. It would create jobs and strengthen our local economy,” said Doyle. Having additional parcels of land close to Manhattan would also help to alleviate some of the enormous demand for housing in New York City, in light of the current housing crisis.

The benefits to the younger generation on the island are also palpable. It would allow for students to access more schools and opportunities on the mainland and would lessen the burden on parents who have to drive their children to school.

With the growing climate crisis, it does not make sense to have only a single point of unreliable access on and off an island in New York City. Ferry access would provide another way for the residents of this Bronx island to escape in the case of an emergency. Please join City Island Rising and Waterfront Alliance in signing this petition to expand ferry service to City Island and we encourage you to reach out to your local elected official to raise awareness about this issue. It’s time for economic development and emergency access to reach all neighborhoods of New York City.

John Doyle is president of City Island Rising. Furhana Husani is director of programs and climate initiatives for the Waterfront Alliance.

