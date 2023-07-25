Op-Ed | Ritchie Torres is correct to call out the SEC’s assault on crypto currency

Ritchie Torres wrote an open letter to the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission on its decision to enforce regulations of crypto currency.

In sending a letter and calling out the Security and Exchange Commission’s short-sighted approach to regulating cryptocurrency, Congressman Ritchie Torres is doing right by his constituents and the communities that are building wealth and finding financial freedom through decentralized assets.

The U.S. needs a national crypto policy framework that inspires innovation, entrepreneurship and unlocks the promise for all that blockchain can do. Regulation through enforcement is not the way forward. Consumers must be protected but not excluded from participating in this emerging market and the industry needs guidelines for how to thrive and realize its potential.

Crypto regulation by enforcement had a dreadful day in court. In light of the SDNY’s landmark decision in the Ripple case, @SECGov must reassess its reckless regulatory assault on the crypto industry. My letter to Chair Gensler: pic.twitter.com/Mrk63N4KhH — Rep. Ritchie Torres (@RepRitchie) July 18, 2023

Julio Barrios is the founder and CEO of BronxCrypto.

