Op-Ed | NYPD and public officials need to connect with community to address crime

An NYPD transit office is seen at Brooklyn subway station on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

In New York City crime and violence is still reported, but some major crime statistics — like shooting incidents — are at a lower record percentile through the first five months of 2023 than at this time last year, according to city data.

At the New York City Police Department, they should believe in solutions to address this unacceptable violence plus crime — starting with bringing a range of constituencies together.

The NYPD needs to enrich the lives of residents in all communities through programs, resources and activities for families, striving to establish understanding between law enforcement and the members of communities they serve.

Their main goals could include ongoing and continuous dialogue between communities and the police, mentoring youth and promoting excellence in police officer training — for example, organizing events in which young people, seniors and other community members can have positive interactions with police officers working in the city and seeking to help close the divide between the police and some in the neighborhoods.

In addition, New Yorks political leaders such as Gov. Kathy Hochul, U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Mayor Eric Adams should work on more legislation to deliver on reachable goals and solutions that support peace — lowering the crime volume rates drastically.