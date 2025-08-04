Op-ed | I’m one of New York City’s thousands of delivery workers. Don’t shut me down.

In the past four years, I’ve made nearly 4,500 deliveries across New York City, almost all of them by bike. I average about 30 hours a week on the DoorDash app. Delivery is more than a quick way to earn money for me—it’s how I support my son, stay flexible for my family and stay connected to the city I love.

That’s why I’m deeply worried about a bill moving through the City Council—Intro 20—that could put my work at risk, even if I do everything right.

This bill would allow the city to revoke the license of delivery apps like DoorDash if Dashers like me don’t wear a vest, carry an ID card or use certain city-mandated equipment. That might sound like common-sense safety—until you realize what it means in practice.

I already ride safely. I use a helmet. I stay visible. I follow traffic laws. I take pride in what I do. But with thousands of Dashers in this city—many part-time, many juggling multiple apps—some people will fall out of compliance. And now the whole platform could be taken away for that? If it sounds extreme, it’s because it is. The current bill includes a “three-strikes” provision. All it would take is a handful of delivery workers forgetting their new ID, not wearing the mandatory vest and all of our work could be put at risk.

What happens to me if platforms like DoorDash are forced to shut down over a few violations that they couldn’t prevent? I lose my income. I lose the flexibility to take care of my son. I lose my job—through no fault of my own.

This bill doesn’t fix safety issues. It just shifts blame.

I’ve been part of bike safety programs. I even joined the city’s e-bike pilot last year. I take my work seriously. But with this many new rules, there’s simply no way companies can enforce them all. The city’s street safety issues go well beyond their proposed solutions. Real upgrades to bike lanes, more bike parking and enforcement to current city traffic laws would all go a long way toward making the streets safer for both bikers and pedestrians.

Instead of punishing workers for things they can’t control, the Council should focus on shared responsibility—clear education, incentives for good safety practices and enforcement that doesn’t put my job on the line.

I love this city. I love this work. Please don’t take it away from me because of someone else’s mistake.

Marco Rojas is a delivery worker and Bronx resident.