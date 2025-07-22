Op-ed: The City Council needs to amend Local Law 18

Bronx homeowner Mariana Gonzalez argues that Local Law 18 makes it harder for her and other Airbnb operators in the city to rent out their home.

Seven years ago, following my divorce, hosting on Airbnb became the only way I could keep a roof over my children’s heads. As a single mother of two and a homeowner in New York City, short-term rentals have been essential for making ends meet. However, the implementation of Local Law 18 has severely affected my family’s ability to afford living in this city.

My story is only one among many. Like others, I juggle raising my children while working a job that doesn’t pay enough to sustain a comfortable living in an increasingly expensive city. I had to find ways to supplement my income.

Renting my home occasionally became a lifeline. It provided me with much-needed extra income, allowing me to pay my bills and ensure my kids don’t go to school hungry. But with the passage of Local Law 18, my fears are quickly becoming a reality.

I live near Jacobi and Montefiore Einstein Hospital in the Bronx. My renters typically were traveling nurses, medical students and residents completing clinical credits for graduation who sought affordable accommodations close to the hospital. With limited hotel options in my neighborhood, these medical professionals relied on Airbnb hosts like me for convenient and affordable stays.

Unfortunately, Local Law 18 makes me feel uncomfortable renting my home with my children present, as I can’t lock my doors.

As a result of this law, I am unable to share my home while my children and I are away, and I cannot accommodate more than two guests at a time. These restrictions are burdensome and intrusive.

Let’s be honest: Most visitors don’t want to share a space with homeowners, especially if they are traveling with their families. Many find it more convenient and cost-effective to stay in a home where they can prepare their own meals, be closer to their family, or simply enjoy a bit more breathing room while on vacation rather than being crammed in a hotel room.

Homeowners like me who rely on the extra income should be able to rent the home that I live in to help me and my family afford to keep it — all while also being able to have internal locks and secure my private spaces. These are not unreasonable requests, and they do not take away any housing in our city.

I urge the City Council to amend Local Law 18 to allow homeowners like me to share their homes while I am away, allow more than two guests at a time so that families traveling together can stay together, and allow homeowners to lock private spaces in their homes.

This is a fair and balanced way to support homeowners who are struggling with affordability while continuing to address the city’s housing crisis.