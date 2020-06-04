Online music classes and sing-alongs for children and families

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY OLGA UZUNOVA

Music is an artistic way to improve your children’s mood and productivity while stuck at home. It’s also a great creative outlet and a way to express themselves. Take a moment to explore these online music classes with your children, learn new skills, and have an awesome time with the family.

343 Labs

343 Labs classes are taught in real-time via video conferencing calls by the same great instructors that teach at their New York location. This means classes are fully interactive, you can ask questions just like you would in an in-person class, and you will get feedback from your instructor right there on the spot. All classes are recorded in case you want to go back or if you missed a class.

Amadeus

Amadeus offers virtual private and group lessons in all instruments and voice for both children and adults. If you have a little one that is already showing an interest in music, sign them up for their Virtual Early Childhood classes that consist of singing, rhythmic play, dancing, percussion and introduction to orchestra instruments. These classes are for ages 2-5. You can also sign them up for their Beauty and the Beast Virtual Summer Camp where kids will get instruction with two instruments, acting, singing, dancing, and performance. June 29 – July 17, 9 -12 pm, ages 3-6 & 6-12.

BayRidge School of Music

Music teachers are dedicated to your child’s musical goals and finding a way for them to achieve these goals. BayRidge School expert instructors cover all instruments so that your child’s needs are met. It’s a challenge to engage children age 7 and above and for a whole lesson, but by integrating technology such as GarageBand, and ProTools, BayRidge is providing a cutting-edge lesson experience.

Bloomingdale School Of Music

Bloomingdale School of Music is a multi-generational community for students of all ages. They love diversity and practice inclusivity by offering music education to children of all skill levels – from 3 months old within their Early Childhood curriculum to youngsters who prefer private lessons and music classes. Private lessons and group activities create a supportive, educational community every child would enjoy.

Dea Music and Art

This music studio connects children with the best musicians in New York City. Virtual classes empower students to get a wide scope of music literacy while receiving detailed instruction from some of the best performers and composers in the tri-state area. The online lessons allow your kids to develop their creativity and will teach them the various aspects of the performing arts. Dea Music and Art Studio is always dedicated to encouraging children to express themselves like never before.

Jammin With You

Music Class Pass gets you access to all the Jammin content with your online subscription. Enjoy their library of online classes, virtual performances and even beginner music lessons with your children. Music Class Pass allows you to stream any of their classes whenever and wherever you want. From JamBABY and JamKIDS to sing-alongs, it’s up to you to set your target and start beginner instrument lessons or something more advanced. New classes added daily. The $29 a month subscription gives you unlimited access to content for children of all ages!

Jill’s Music

These free online music courses empower children of all ages to learn more about the importance of music. Specially designed for families, they provide you with a good understanding and knowledge of the value of music in your kids’ development. They will introduce kids to different musical instruments and make them fall in love with music. On Jill’s Music website, you will find a growing list of courses, recorded in classrooms, private lessons and expert tutors who dedicate their career to children and inspire them to become great musicians.

Kindermusik

Kindermusik International is amongst the world’s leading publishers of music and movement education curricula. Instructors at Kindermusik believe that music-making as a vital learning experience for young children and families. The earlier a child is introduced to singing, instrument play, and joyful movement, the further they will go, and this is why the classes are designed for children age 0-7. This research-based curriculum focuses on whole-child development and helps parents understand how children are developing musically, cognitively, and socially.

Lagond Music School

Whether your child wants to pursue music or just take a few classes, Lagond can help your kids out this summer. Kids can join their Summer Super Sessions in songwriting, networking band, music production, vocal intensive, and keyboard workshops throughout the summer. And if you have older children who want to study music in college, they can sign up for the four-week Summer College Prep Program with instructors from prestigious music departments who know how to prepare your child for the college applications and audition process. July 20 – August 14.

Music&Arts

This platform provides weekly one-on-one instruction taught through a secure online technology by excellent instructors – presenting a fun and educational activity for every level of player! All instructors have a degree in music or significant teaching and performance experience. Their mission is to create a friendly, compassionate, and caring environment for the children to thrive, but also apply a strong work ethic. That gives endless opportunities for students to shine and set their goals higher.

Music First

Music First creators encourage you to play music and exercise new technology by using the cloud. No more boxed software product and installation packs on a school computer, this cloud-based software lives online and you can access it from home. The MusicFirst Classroom is the only learning management system for K-12 music education. All music instructors and students collaborate in the cloud, making assessment easy and convenient.

Music Together Online

Get access to the high-quality music and movement curriculum Music Together from home! All the classes are designed to teach the way young kids learn best: through play. During each online music lesson, instructors will share entertaining music activities for the whole family to sing, play, and jam along? They will encourage you to use your imagination and make everyday items like dish towels, pots, and stuffies into musical props. Sessions are designed for children under 5 and provide them with active music-making experience.

Park Slope Rock School

From the first day of class through the end of the semester, children age 10-16 are making music as a band, mastering the basics of playing an instrument and performing rock music. Park Slope Rock School curriculum combines various elements of rock composition and performance, with instructions concentrating on rhythm, chord progressions, improvisation, instrument technique, and Zoom songwriting sessions.

Prodigies

If you want to teach your kids musical skills than the free Prodigies platform is perfect for you. Prodigies focuses on pitch during your child’s critical period for auditory development. This makes it interesting and simple for the children while having a long-lasting effect on your child’s sense of tonality. Designed for children age 2-12, the program is intuitive so that even without a trained music teacher, your kids will be guided toward musical success. Instructors explain music trough motions, numbers, colors, hand-signs and group names to the musical notes.

RockOnMusic

RockonMusicSchool now offers Live Virtual Music Lessons. David Meyers is continuing to provide a social-recreational experience for students of all abilities and special needs on the Zoom Platform. 40-45 minute sessions are $65. The virtual program has been approved for Self-Direction funding reimbursement. Call David to find out about fun, interactive music for your child 914 489 0520.

Sage Music

Sage Music trainers promise to teach your children the skills they need to play any song. The goal is to enable and empower the kids (7-16) to achieve their individual goals, through customized lessons. Expert music teachers will support them to make consistent and steady progress using the ARPEGGIO® lesson system regardless of their skill level. Plus, children will have the chance to create virtual communities and meet others with the same goals and interests.

