One Hundred Black Men of New York Celebrates 41st Annual Gala

One Hundred Black Men of New York (OHBM), a historic nonprofit dedicated to empowering Black communities, hosted a special day-long celebration on February 18, 2021, featuring dozens of high-profile participants and honorees for its 41st Annual Gala. The event, named The Day of the One Hundred, was a citywide day of service dedicated to honoring seven leaders working to strengthen the fabric of Black communities, raising critical funds for OHBM’s programming, and community service events. Hundreds of virtual attendees from New York and around the United States participated in the event.

“After a tremendously challenging year for our city and communities, OHBM-NY’s continued leadership is more important now than ever,” said Aldrin K. Enis, President of OHBM-NY. “From scholarships for promising young students to our COVID-19 community relief services, the donations raised this evening will support impactful programs that directly improve the lives of hundreds of people across New York. We’re endlessly thankful for all our honorees, donors, and guests, who helped make this evening so special.”

For over forty years, OHBM’s annual gala has paid tribute to high-profile leaders who are engaged in transformative initiatives to uplift and empower Black communities, the nation, and the world. Each year, the event features an honoree award ceremony to pay tribute to distinguished leaders, as well as discussions and entertainment. This year’s event, modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic, focused on virtual discussions on critical issues facing the Black community, performances by world-renowned musicians, and community outreach. Its centerpiece was a series of virtual panels and “fireside chats” with influential leaders in business, politics, and journalism on topics including Activism and Advocacy, Economic Empowerment and Banking, Education Equity, and Civic Engagement for the Next Four Years.

Gala Honorees

Governor Andrew Cuomo , 56 th Governor of New York – National Crisis Leadership Award

, 56 Governor of New York – Mayor Bill de Blasio , 109th Mayor of New York



, 109th Mayor of New York Michael R. Bloomberg , Founder, Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and 108th Mayor of New York City – Dr. Roscoe C. Brown Courage in Corporate Leadership Award

, Founder, Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and 108th Mayor of New York City – New York Attorney General Letitia James – Judge Robert Magnum Excellence in Public Service Award

– Hon. Ritchie Torres , U.S. Representative for New York’s 15th Congressional District – Hon. David D. Dinkins Political Trailblazer Award

, U.S. Representative for New York’s 15th Congressional District – Joy Reid , Host, The ReidOut, MSNBC – Excellence in Political Journalism Award

, Host, The ReidOut, MSNBC – Jere Hester , Founding Editor-In-Chief, THE CITY – Leadership Through Local Journalism Award

, Founding Editor-In-Chief, THE CITY – Alvin Patrick , Executive Producer, CBS News – Leadership in Journalism Award

, Executive Producer, CBS News – Valerie White, Executive Director, LISC NYC – Economic Development Maverick Award

“Every year, OHBM-NY’s Gala event brings together influential leaders from across New York and around the country who share our goal of empowering the next generation of Black men and women,” said Courtney A. Bennett, Executive Director of One Hundred Black Men of New York. “After a year like none other, while the structure of this event had to change, our mission remains the same—and its importance is greater and clearer now more than ever. Our distinguished honorees and participants understand our vision and have worked tirelessly to help achieve it throughout their lives and careers. We thank them for their efforts, and we look forward to working with them to achieve our common goals for years to come.”

In commemoration of the event and Black History Month, The Durst Organization lit three significant monuments gold: One World Trade Center’s spire, One Bryant Park, and One Five One in Times Square. Pictures are attached and can also be accessed via tweets by The Durst Organization and One World Trade Center. To watch the Gala, visit: https://igfn.us/e/3MakSg