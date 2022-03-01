Two killed in three-car accident on Cross Bronx Expressway near Rosedale Avenue

A three-car accident over the weekend on the Cross Bronx Expressway left two people dead and two others injured.

On Feb. 25, police from the 43rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision on the westbound Cross Bronx Expressway near Rosedale Avenue at 11:50 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2001 Gray Mitsubishi Montero Sport was travelling in the right lane westbound on the Cross Bronx Expressway. A 2015 Black Freightliner Utility Flatbed truck was stopped off of the right shoulder while assisting a disabled tractor trailer. Attempting to avoid crashing into the flatbed, the Mitsubishi crashed into a 2013 Brown Lincoln MKX driving in the center lane, causing the Mitsubishi to re-enter the right lane and hit the flatbed.

There were a total of four occupants inside of the Mitsubishi.

The 33-year-old female driver was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital by EMS where she was pronounced deceased. Forty seven-year-old Stephen Williams, of Jackson Avenue, the front seat passenger, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Additionally, two rear seat passengers, a 15-year-old girl and a 32-year-old woman were transported to Jacobi and St. Barnabas hospitals, respectively, by EMS in stable condition.

There are no injuries reported to any occupants in the other two vehicles involved. The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad. The identification of the operator of the vehicle is being withheld pending family notification.