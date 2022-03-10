Police & Fire

Ohio man arrested for attempted rape of Bronx woman from summer 2021

An Ohio man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attempting to rape a woman in the Bronx last summer. 
On March 8, Amara Doumbouya, of Cincinnati, was charged with attempted rape, strangulation, burglary, sex abuse and criminal obstruction of breathing.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 9, at 3 a.m., Doumbouya allegedly approached a 37-year-old woman and began a conversation with her in the vicinity of East 163 Street and Teller Avenue.

He then allegedly forced the woman into an apartment building, began to remove her clothes and attempted to rape her. The victim resisted and scratched him in his face.

Doumbouya, 27, then allegedly assaulted her, striking her in the face and stomach before fleeing the location with her iPhone. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. The NYPD’s Bronx Special Victims Squad is investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

 

