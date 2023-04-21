BREAKING: NYPD officer shoots man carrying scissors in Morrisania

An NYPD officer shot at a suspect in the Bronx Friday morning, leaving him in critical condition at a local hospital.

During a press conference Friday morning, NYPD Chief Patrol John Chell said cops were responding to a call from a case worker of an emotionally disturbed man at an assisted living facility at 972 Washington Ave. in Morrisania within the confines of the 42nd Precinct at about 8:40 a.m. Friday.

The 39-year-old, who was holding a “large pair” of scissors and a 12-inch kitchen knife, rushed at the officers before turning to go after civilian smoking a cigarette on the street.

Chell said “the situation was fast, volatile and dangerous,” and that police gave the man commands to drop the scissors. But, the chief said, the man decided to run toward the officers again.

A cop then shot the suspect three times, striking him twice. The man, as well as four NYPD officers, were transported to a hospital after the incident Friday morning.

Chell said the 39-year-old had four prior arrests and a documented history of mental illness “in our department,” although he didn’t specify what that illness was.

“We stopped a threat to this community,” Chell said during the press conference.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to questions by the Bronx Times about the identities of the officer and victim, and how the agency plans to proceed with the cop who opened fire.

– Dean Moses and Robert Pozarycki contributed to this report

Correction: This article previously reported that police mistakenly identified scissors for a knife, but during Friday’s press conference police said the suspect was carrying both a knife and scissors when he lunged at police. The encounter also took place in Morrisania, not Melrose.

Reach Camille Botello at [email protected]. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes