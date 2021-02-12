Off-duty west Bronx cop arrested on child endangerment charges

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An NYPD police officer in the west Bronx was arrested on Thursday after allegedly putting a child in danger, the department reported this morning.

Although many related details remain unclear, police arrested off-duty 29-year-old officer Freddy Difo in the 52nd Precinct at about 5:00 p.m. last night on charges of acting in a manner injurious to a child and assault.

