Off-duty west Bronx cop arrested on child endangerment charges

An NYPD police officer in the west Bronx was arrested on Thursday after allegedly putting a child in danger, the department reported this morning.

Although many related details remain unclear, police arrested off-duty 29-year-old officer Freddy Difo in the 52nd Precinct at about 5:00 p.m. last night on charges of acting in a manner injurious to a child and assault.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

