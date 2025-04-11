Ocasio-Cortez, Nadler lead push against Trump health funding cuts impacting the Bronx and NYC

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a press conference at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on April 7, 2025.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents northeast Bronx and part of Queens, is leading the charge alongside fellow New York Democrat Jerry Nadler to protect crucial federal health funding, following what lawmakers have called “unprecedented attacks” by the Trump Administration on state and local health departments.

All 19 Democratic members of New York’s Congressional delegation signed a letter this week demanding an urgent meeting with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss the administration’s decision to slash more than $11 billion in public health grants—cuts that could cost New York State nearly $400 million and New York City roughly $100 million.

“These cuts are already hurting our communities,” the lawmakers wrote, citing the layoffs of more than 200 public health workers across the state, including 50 full-time staff and 168 public health fellows. “Every single one of our constituents will be impacted by these actions.”

The funding, originally allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic, has helped states respond to pressing public health issues by supporting vaccine access, mental health services, and disease tracking. The Trump Administration argued the pandemic’s diminished threat rendered the funds “no longer necessary,” and abruptly ended the grants on March 24.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the move on April 3, after 23 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit claiming the cuts were illegal. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Mary S. McElroy in Rhode Island halts the implementation of the measure while litigation continues.

In the Bronx, the proposed cuts could undermine hundreds of community-based programs that provide maternal care, addiction recovery services, and mental health support—resources that local leaders argue are essential.

“Rescinding congressionally mandated funding is illegal and has already been blocked by a federal judge,” the House Democrats wrote. “However, the administration is attempting to move forward with these cuts, regardless of the risks it creates for the health and safety of all Americans.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who joined the 23-state lawsuit, echoed those concerns in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “We just got a court order to temporarily block Trump’s illegal cuts to billions in vital state health funding. We’re going to continue our lawsuit and fight to ensure states can provide the medical services Americans need.”

The lawmakers are requesting a meeting with Kennedy and his staff no later than April 22.

If approved, the Trump-era rollback could threaten the viability of at least 200 community organizations statewide. Congressional leaders say they’re determined to keep that from happening.

“Our public health infrastructure, already stretched thin, cannot withstand these cuts,” the letter states. “Lives are on the line.”