NYPD seeks suspect who allegedly groped a 15-year-old girl in the Bronx

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYPD is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a forcible touching incident that took place in the Bronx’s 40th Precinct.

According to authorities, the crime occurred around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, in front of 756 St. Ann’s Ave. Police said an unidentified individual approached a 15-year-old girl while she was walking and forcibly touched her legs and buttocks before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was not physically injured in the attack.

Investigators have released an image and video footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at NYPD Crime Stoppers or via X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.