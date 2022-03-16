NYPD searching for killer from December 2021 Arthur Avenue murder

Police & Fire

The NYPD recently released information about a murder from December 2021 in the Belmont section of the Bronx.
According to police, a 31-year-old male was shot and killed in front of 2001 Arthur Ave., on Dec. 7, 2021. Police say that an unknown man approached him, allegedly shot him in the right side of the chest and fled the scene.

The victim was removed to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The individual is described as a male, with a light skin complexion, medium build and last seen wearing a green “Nike” sweat suit, black “Northface” jacket and white sneakers.

The suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man on Arthur Avenue in December 2021. Photo courtesy NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

