Police & Fire

NYPD looking for suspect in hate crime on 4 train in Highbridge

By
0
comments
Posted on
Police urge anyone who recognizes the person in this sketch to come forward with information.
Sketch courtesy NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man on a northbound 4 train at the 167 Street station and made several homophobic and racist remarks to the victim in an incident the police are classifying as a hate crime that occurred just before midnight Wednesday in the Highbridge section.

According to police, the suspect approached the 43-year-old on the train, verbally berating him with anti-gay and nationalistic remarks, calling the victim “Mexican garbage” before punching the man in the face. Police say that the suspect did flash a knife, but did not use it in the attack. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the event, or who recognizes the man in the sketch to come forward.

The victim was treated on the scene for minor injuries to his face and did not require further medical attention. The whereabouts of the suspect, who fled the 167 Street station shortly after the attack, are unknown, according to police on Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing by NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Robbie Sequeira

Robbie Sequeira is a reporter for The Bronx Times. A born-and-raised Bronxite, his passion for storytelling and curious nature for watchdog journalism has led him to stops in Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia. After a time away from the Big Apple chasing politicians during the Iowa caucuses and covering southern politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbie decided to return home, covering important local news that affects the everyday lives of Bronx residents across the borough. When he’s not writing, he’s often found ranting about New York sports teams.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC