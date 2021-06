Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD Community Affairs Department hosted a Men of Honor Father’s Day event in Co-op City on June 17 with nonprofit Young Kings and Queens Chess Club.

The chess program had three tables set up for anyone interested in learning in playing chess. In total, more than 63 people played chess, including City Council Candidate Pamela Hamilton- Johnson and Chief Jeff Maddrey, who is the head of the Community Affairs Department.