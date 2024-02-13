NYPD searching for two suspects in Bronx subway shooting

The NYPD responds to a subway shooting on the 4 train on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

The NYPD have identified two suspects they believe are responsible for Monday’s shooting at the Bronx’s Mount Eden Avenue subway station, which left one man dead and five other people wounded.

The two suspects, whom officials said Monday are now the “NYPD’s most wanted,” are two men believed to be in their 20s who fled the scene on foot northbound on Jerome Avenue.

Police believe the two men were involved in a skirmish on a northbound No. 4 train Monday afternoon that turned violent, with one of the men firing their weapon on the train as it pulled into the Mount Eden station. Both men then allegedly opened fire several more times on the platform, striking six individuals ranging in age from 14 to 71.

One of the men is described as having a light complexion, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, blue ripped jeans, and white and red Air Jordans.

The other man is described as having a dark complexion, and was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, dark pants, and black and yellow Air Jordans.

The Mount Eden station is equipped with surveillance cameras, and police and MTA officials identified the suspects using footage downloaded from station cameras.

On Feb 12 at 4:35pm, the 2 males below were on the northbound #4 Train platform at the Mt. Eden Station where 6 people were shot—with 1 killed. @NYPDDetectives are seeking to identify these 2 individuals pictured. DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential. pic.twitter.com/i3YAJBLZd0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 13, 2024

The 35-year-old man who was killed has been identified by police as Obed Beltran-Sanchez. He was homeless at the time of his death, officials said. The other five victims were taken to local area hospitals in stable condition.

Service on the No. 4 line has been restored at local stops between 149th Street and Burnside Avenue, having been suspended following the shooting.

While crime in the subway system was up last month, murders and shootings are quite rare. One occurred last month, that of Richard Henderson at the Franklin Avenue stop on the No. 3 line in Brooklyn.

“To have a shooting like this in the subway system is extremely rare and unacceptable,” NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper said on Monday. “The subway system is safe. This is not the norm, this is not indicative to what goes on in the subway system.”

