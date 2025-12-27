NYPD and Healthfirst partnered up to host a toy giveaway in Parkchester

Miguel Centeno (center right), Healthfirst’s Vice President of Community Engagement, and NYPD Lieutenant Carolyn Cruz (center left) gather with volunteers and other members of the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau for a holiday toy giveaway in the Bronx on Saturday, Dec. 13th.

Healthfirst and the New York Police Department (NYPD) celebrated the spirit of giving with hundreds of Bronx families during an annual toy giveaway outside Healthfirst’s Parkchester Community Office.

The giveaway put Christmas presents into the hands of more than 500 children, who also enjoyed bright holiday music, festive treats like hot chocolate and photos with Santa.

Tables covered in bright green Healthfirst table cloths were lined with toys like games, action figures, toy cars and sporting equipment so each child had options to suit their taste. Volunteers and NYPD officers helped distribute gifts and guide families through the afternoon, turning the Parkchester sidewalk into a lively holiday gathering.

Miguel Centeno, vice president of community engagement at Healthfirst said that events like the toy giveaway were important, going beyond medical services to build relationships with community members.

“Healthfirst is committed to supporting and strengthening the communities we serve, and events like this reflect the deep connections we’ve built with families across the Bronx,” Centeno said. “Our Parkchester office supports and engages with the neighborhood every day, and this event is just one example of our commitment to the community.”

HealthFirst is a not-for-profit health insurance plan that helps provide low-income New Yorkers with free or low cost insurance. New Yorkers who sign up for healthcare by January 15, through the New York State Department of Health website can choose a Healthfirst plan for their coverage. It’s widely accepted across the city.

Elected officials and community leaders joined the celebration, braving the cold to help hand out toys and bring smiles to Parkchester children. State Assembly member Karines Reyes, who represents the Parkchester neighborhood, said that when public agencies and not-for-profit organizations combine resources, the community benefits.

“Our community deserves moments of joy and connection, especially during the holiday season, and I am grateful to the New York Police Department and Healthfirst for their contributions,” Reyes said. “Events like this remind us that when we come together, we can make a meaningful difference for families here in the Bronx.”

Members of the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau, elected leaders, Healthfirst executives and volunteers milled about helping with toys, talking with Bronx families and getting photos with Santa Claus and even the Grinch, who’s neon fur matched the bright green Healthfirst logos decorating the event.

But instead of trying to steal Christmas, the Grinch was even handing out toys. As families left with gifts and holiday treats, the giveaway showed that in Parkchester, getting into the holiday spirit is all about giving.

Reach Sadie Brown at sbrown@schnepsmedia.com or (214) 994-6723. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!