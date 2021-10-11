NYCHA to repair more than 5,900 apartments across the Bronx and upper Manhattan

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Oct. 8, the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) released a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) to attract development partners for new projects under the Authority’s Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) program to repair and preserve more than 5,900 units in the Bronx and upper Manhattan.

The official Request for Expressions of Interest is the 11th one issued by the Authority since the PACT program was first launched in 2016, and represents an essential first step in unlocking the capital funds needed to address the infrastructure repair needs of severely distressed properties. In the past year, NYCHA’s Real Estate Development Department has worked to incorporate feedback from stakeholders in designing a proposal submission process that prioritizes such indices as diverse partnerships, resident programming and services, deep decarbonization activities, connected urban designs, and engagement plans that meaningfully incorporate resident input throughout the development process. The proposals will be reviewed by resident committees formed by the Tenant Association leaders to assist NYCHA in the selection of partners for their respective developments.

Residents in developments participating in the PACT program will see their buildings, common spaces and apartments modernized through extensive renovations. Repairs to individual apartments will include comprehensive work on kitchens, bathrooms, windows and living spaces. Chronic heat and gas outages will be addressed and renovations of interiors and common spaces, as well as elevator repairs, will be completed. Additionally, there will be improvements to building security, including upgraded entry systems and additional security cameras. Partnerships with social service providers have also been established to improve on-site services and programming through input from residents.

“The applicants selected through this RFEI announcement will play a crucial role in securing comprehensive capital upgrades to NYCHA properties in dire need of full-scale infrastructural repairs,” said Greg Ross, NYCHA chair and CEO. “We look forward to weighing the submitted proposals for the care and attention they place on delivering meaningful quality-of-life improvements on behalf of the thousands of residents targeted under this latest iteration.”

PACT is a key tool to fund comprehensive repairs at developments citywide while safeguarding tenant rights and protections. Through PACT, developments will be included in the federal Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) and receive Tenant Protection Vouchers (TPVs) to transition to a more stable, federally funded program called Project-Based Section 8. PACT depends on partnerships with private and nonprofit development partners. Once the property is converted to Project-Based Section 8, NYCHA will lease the land and buildings to the development partners, who will conduct the repairs, serve as the new on-site property manager, and provide enhanced social services and community programs.

NYCHA will continue to own the land and buildings, administer the Section 8 subsidy and waitlist and monitor conditions at the development. NYCHA will ensure that the partners adhere to standards outlined in the RAD Roundtable Guiding Principles created for NYCHA residents and advocacy groups to preserve resident protections and guarantee permanent affordability. More information on the PACT program can be found here.

Pre-qualified partners designated through the annual PACT Request for Qualifications process will be invited to submit proposals in response to the following projects:

Boston Secor, Boston Road Plaza and Middletown Plaza (952 units)

Jackie Robinson and Harlem scattered sites (1,063 units)

Manhattanville (1,272 units)

Murphy Private (850 units)

Northwest Bronx scattered sites (1,817 units)

“Modernizing NYCHA is imperative for the well-being and quality of life of NYCHA residents,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been. The city welcomes development partners who are committed to improving living conditions and providing safe, quality housing in a thriving community that meets the needs of NYCHA tenants.”

The pre-qualified partners will be provided a copy of the Round 11 Request for Expression of Interest. All proposals are due by Feb. 14, 2022. Interested pre-qualified partners can attend a virtual pre-submission conference on Oct. 21. Details on how to RSVP for the virtual conference can be found within the RFEI.

For more information regarding the pre-submission conferences or proposal requirements, pre-qualified partners can email pact.partners@nycha.nyc. gov.