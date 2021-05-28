NYCFC and BronxWorks announce multi-year partnership to create educational opportunities for minority youth

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York City FC (NYCFC) and BronxWorks announced a multi-year partnership that will focus on investing in and creating educational opportunities for – Bronx minority youth.

In June 2020, NYCFC announced a series of internal and external commitments, and a promise was to partner with and support NYC-based organizations. After teaming up with the Jackie Robinson Foundation on several ongoing initiatives, this new partnership with BronxWorks is another important step to help create change.

“BronxWorks is excited to build on a strong relationship with NYCFC as we partner to bring more opportunities to our youth,” said BronxWorks Assistant Executive Director John Weed. “From STEM skills and programs to internships to recreation, our collaboration brings so much to the young people of the Bronx. After such a tumultuous year, BronxWorks could not be more pleased to partner with NYCFC and enhance our offerings to the children of our community.”

NYCFC’s commitments to BronxWorks in year-one of the partnership include:

A substantial monetary donation to create the development and virtual access of a STEM- based skills program that will allow BronxWorks participants ages 16 to 24 the access to build skills in coding, cybersecurity, graphic design and more.

A seven-week internship opportunity at the NYCFC front office for BronxWorks students. The employment program is designed to not only introduce students to the daily operations of the sports business, but more importantly, assist in developing leadership qualities.

Free access to professional soccer at NYCFC home matches for BronxWorks students and network.

Expanded free soccer programming to BronxWorks participants through City in the Community (CITC) The collaboration will enable CITC to have an even deeper impact in the South Bronx and local BronxWork youth will have free access to the following programs: RoboSoccer: STEM curriculum that introduces coding and digital competencies while providing an alternative learning environment focused on soccer-specific activities for 10 to 13-year-old BronxWorks participants. Saturday Night Lights: a safe space program in partnership with the District Attorney’s Offices to offer soccer at times when crime rates are highest. Fourteen to 15-year-old BronxWorks participants will have the opportunity to engage in sports training and academic enrichment during evening sessions. CITC’s Youth Leadership Training: an accelerated training program that provides young people with the tools needed to be leaders within their communities. The trainings will guide five BronxWorks participants ages 18 and up with team building and leadership development activities to encourage them to use the power of soccer to uplift communities.



NYCFC CEO Brad Sims feels this partnership will have a positive impact on Bronx youth.

“As we further commit to youth empowerment through education and access, we are excited and proud to announce our partnership with BronxWorks,” Sims said. “We look forward to continuing to grow and expand the impactful community work throughout the five boroughs as the soccer Club of New York City. At every level, in every community, and throughout this City we will continue to use our platform to empower better lives through soccer.”