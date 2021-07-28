NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre opens 3rd round of grant applications

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) announced on July 26 that applications are open for the third round of grants as part of The NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre.
Qualified applicants can apply for finishing grants through Nov. 1, 2021, at www.nyfa.org/nycwomensfund. The $5.5 million grant program, launched in 2018, has awarded $3.5 million to 157 film, theatre and music projects to date, with NYFA acting as the grant administrator.
The NYC Women’s Fund is a signature initiative launched to address the underrepresentation of all who identify as women in the entertainment industries. The fund has opened doors of opportunity for many female and female-identified creatives, employed more than 300 artists to date, and served as a model for how local government can promote creative projects by, for or about women.
Recent successes for program participants demonstrate the appetite for entertainment projects with a strong female voice. Film projects from the 2020 Women’s Fund grant recipients were collectively screened at 30 national and international film festivals, including Slamdance, Ann Arbor, SF IndieFest and CONQuest. Various projects from previous NYC Women’s Fund grant recipients have been acquired by The New Yorker, Brooklyn’s BRIC TV and international distribution platforms Kino Lorber, Mubi and No Budge. In addition, eight theatre projects pivoted during the shutdown and premiered to audiences online or with hybrid online performances, while funded musical artists have released seven albums and four music videos.
“Since its creation, the NYC Women’s Fund has fostered the completion of more than a hundred projects by, for or about women, and provided enhanced visibility for female-identified creatives in film, digital media, music and theatre,” said the Anne del Castillo, commissione
“We are excited to offer this third cycle of the NYC Women’s Fund in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, recognizing how significantly the creative community contributes to the vibrancy of this great city,” said Michael L. Royce, Executive Director, NYFA. “We look forward to supporting and celebrating the perspectives of all who identify as women through this program, helping them to realize dynamic works that speak to the human experience.”
A series of online informational sessions will be available to all those interested in applying at www.nyfa.org/nycwomensfund:
- Wednesday, 2 p.m.: Aug. 4 – Overview video of NYC Women’s Fund
- Wednesday, 2 p.m.: Aug. 18 – LIVE online info session for Music category
- Wednesday, 2 p.m.: Sept. 8 – LIVE online info session for Media category
- Wednesday, 2 p.m.: Sept. 29 – LIVE online info session for Theatre category
- Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Oct. 20 – LIVE online info session for application budgets and timeline
- Fiction Feature (running time of 60 minutes or more) – $50,000
- Fiction Short (running time of 59 minutes or less) – $25,000
- Fiction Webisode/Webseries (all forms) – $20,000
- Documentary Feature (running time of 60 minutes or more) – 50,000
- Documentary Short (running time of 59 minutes or less) – $25,000
- Documentary Webisodes/Webseries (all lengths and forms) – $20,000
- Classical/Experimental/Jazz/
New Music – $20,000
- Music General – $20,000
- Theatre Production – grant amounts up to $50,000
All recipients must be NYC residents. Anyone can apply and be awarded a grant regardless of actual or perceived sex, gender, gender identity or gender expression, sexual orientation, age, religion, creed, partnership status, marital status, disability, race, color, national origin, alienage, citizenship status, military status or any other class protected by city, state or federal law.
Applications and eligibility requirements are available at www.nyfa.org/nycwomensfund. To sign up for updates on the Fund, please visit MOME’s website. You can use hashtag #NYCWomensFund to participate in the conversation.