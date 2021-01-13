NYC severing ties with Ferry Point golf course, other Trump entities

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech

New York City will be cutting ties to the Trump organization one week after the U.S. Capitol was attacked by an angry mob of Trump supporters, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” de Blasio said the decision was a direct consequence of the assault on the Capitol. Outgoing President Donald Trump is facing impeachment on an “incitement of insurrection” charge Wednesday for his role in fomenting the coup attempt.

“The contracts make very clear — if a company, the leadership of that company is engaged in criminal activity, we have the right to sever the contract,” de Blasio said. “Inciting an insurrection against the United States government clearly constitutes criminal activity.”

"The City of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization," says @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/S1ZA1gKaef — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 13, 2021

President Trump’s company, which is now run by his sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, has contracts with the city to operate the Central Park Carousel, the Wollman and Lasker ice skating rinks, and the Ferry Point Golf Course in the Bronx.

“The president incited a rebellion against the United States government, a clearly unconstitutional act, and people died,” de Blasio told reporters Tuesday. “That’s unforgivable. So, our legal team is right now assessing the options.”

The city’s efforts are the latest in a series of Trump business partners cutting ties with the president after the attack on the Capitol including a number of PAC contributors like Morgan Stanley, DOW, and Marriot and several technology platforms are stopping political spending, according to The New York Times. Other institutions that disassociating themselves with Trump include the PGA of America which said it will no longer hold its championship tournament at the Trump National Golf Club.

The Trump Organization has not responded to a request for comment from amNewYork Metro.

According to de Blasio, the Central Park Carousel, which is currently closed, will have its Trump contract terminated 25 days after the city delivers its termination notice. The Wollman and Lasker rink agreements will end 30 days after written notice is provided.

It may take several months for the city to go through all the details and sever the Ferry Point Golf Course contract with the Trump Organization, de Blasio added.

With reporting by Robert Pozarycki

Updated on Jan. 13 at 9:02 a.m.