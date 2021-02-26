NYC Schools Chancellor Carranza resigns after 3 years; Bronx superintendent Porter takes his place

After three years at the helm of the nation’s largest public schools system, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced Friday that he will be resigning in mid-March, citing the personal toll of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for his departure.
Meisha Ross Porter, Bronx executive superintendent, will succeed Carranza, becoming the first Black woman to hold the chancellor’s office.
“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” said Carranza. “I came to New York City three years ago with a mission to help the Department of Education reach its full potential and of course to serve and lift up all, not just some, but all of our public school children.”