NYC Parks unveils $3.1M renovation of Pulaski Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On July 29, the NYC Parks Department and elected officials unveiled a $3.1 million renovation to Pulaski Park.

In attendance at the event was NYC Parks Bronx Borough Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa, state Sen. Jose M. Serrano, City Councilwoman Diana Ayala, state Assemblywoman Amanda Septimo and community members.

“Pulaski Park has undergone a tremendous transformation, and I’m so proud that we were able to unveil it to the community during ‘City Hall In Your Borough,’” Rodriguez-Rosa said. “Thanks to support from Mayor de Blasio and Councilwoman Ayala, the Port Morris community will be able to enjoy the brand-new amenities at Pulaski Park for years to come.”

The $3.1 million reconstruction project has completely renovated the multi-purpose asphalt sports field and reconstructed the existing basketball courts at the site. A new play unit with safety surfacing, swings and a spray shower have also been added, providing a new play space for children of all ages. In addition, the project has also added new pavements, water service and drainage utilities, park security lighting, fences, benches, plants and more.

“As we emerge from the extraordinary challenges of the pandemic, I am proud to have contributed funding toward the reconstruction of the sports courts and the tot lot at Pulaski Park,” Ayala said. “These renovations were long overdue, and now children of all ages and their families will now enjoy and create lasting joyful memories, which is why I am elated to celebrate in today’s ribbon cutting. This has been a labor of love for not only me but also for the community who participated in the many park designing sessions and I want to thank Mayor Bill de Blasio for his partnership in making Pulaski Playground a new recreational experience for the residents of Port Morris and the South Bronx community.”