NYC Parks cuts the ribbon on $4.4M renovation to Echo Park

NYC Parks and elected officials unveiled $4.45 million improvements to Echo Park over the weekend.

NYC Parks Borough Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa was joined by U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, Deputy Bronx Borough President Marricka Scott-McFadden, City Councilman Oswald Feliz, representatives from Community Board 5 and members of the community.

“Echo Park is a cherished community greenspace, and I’m so proud to have unveiled the much needed renovations to the community during ‘City Hall In Your Borough,’” Rodriguez-Rosa said. “Thanks to Mayor de Blasio and Representative Torres, these new renovations to the park advance our mission towards building equity, and creating beautiful greenspaces for every single New Yorker.”

The $4.45 million Echo Park Playground and basketball courts reconstruction project has completely reconstructed the athletic courts and the playground, and has improved accessibility, visibility and circulation in these areas. The project included the construction of new basketball courts, play equipment and spray showers, and new fitness equipment, paving, plantings, water service and drainage, park security lighting and seating areas have also been added.

  • NYC Parks Bronx Borough Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa

  • NYC Councilman Oswald Feliz speaks at the ribbon-cutting event for the renovations to Echo Park.

  • U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres at the unveiling of renovations to Echo Park.

  The $4.45 million Echo Park Playground and basketball courts reconstruction project has completely reconstructed the athletic courts and the playground.

  The $4.45 million Echo Park Playground and basketball courts reconstruction project has completely reconstructed the athletic courts and the playground.

  In total, $4.45 million renovations were implemented at Echo Park.

  The project included new basketball courts, play equipment, new fitness equipment, paving, plantings and park security lighting.

