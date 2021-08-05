NYC Parks cuts the ribbon on $4.4M renovation to Echo Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYC Parks and elected officials unveiled $4.45 million improvements to Echo Park over the weekend.

NYC Parks Borough Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa was joined by U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, Deputy Bronx Borough President Marricka Scott-McFadden, City Councilman Oswald Feliz, representatives from Community Board 5 and members of the community.

“Echo Park is a cherished community greenspace, and I’m so proud to have unveiled the much needed renovations to the community during ‘City Hall In Your Borough,’” Rodriguez-Rosa said. “Thanks to Mayor de Blasio and Representative Torres, these new renovations to the park advance our mission towards building equity, and creating beautiful greenspaces for every single New Yorker.”

The $4.45 million Echo Park Playground and basketball courts reconstruction project has completely reconstructed the athletic courts and the playground, and has improved accessibility, visibility and circulation in these areas. The project included the construction of new basketball courts, play equipment and spray showers, and new fitness equipment, paving, plantings, water service and drainage, park security lighting and seating areas have also been added.