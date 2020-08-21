NYC nonprofit distributes PPE to more than 2,000 outside Bronx Care Hospital

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, nonprofit Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes held its 26th hospital distribution, where volunteers handed out personal protective equipment (PPE) to more than 2,000 Bronx Care staffers and Bronx residents.

According to the organization, the distribution event was the largest it’s had since June.

Volunteers passed out prepackaged PPE kits, which include one KN95 mask, seven surgical masks and a face shield to every employee in attendance, as well as two hair bonnets and an ear saver. In addition, 500 community members also showed up to receive two 3-ply surgical masks and hand sanitizer.

Since it launch in April, Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes has handed out more than 765,000 items of PPE to over 115,000 workers at hospitals, homeless shelters and nursing homes, veterans, public housing residents in hot spots and others in need. The Bronx has been a big target spot for the organization given that infection rates continue to be higher than they are in the city as a whole.

Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes has found that smaller organizations like nursing homes and public hospitals are often struggling to keep up with demand for PPE, as they face supply chain issues, faulty products, prohibitive costs and back orders.

In the last two months, the organization has focused efforts on emergency need requests and communities with high rates of infection, like the public housing complex Howard Houses in Brooklyn, which has a 17 percent rate of infection.

See photos from the distribution event.