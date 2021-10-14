NYC hospitals awarded nearly $2M for opioid treatment

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYC Health+Hospitals was awarded $1.8 million by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) to expand services to opioid and stimulant use in underserved communities of the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens.

The funding will help coordinate emergency department psychiatric leads, Consult for Addiction Treatment and Care in Hospitals (CATCH) programs, outpatient services, and psychiatry for patients with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) diagnoses, allowing the system to share expertise and resources between facilities. It is expected that thousands of new patients will be served through the extension of services made possible through the additional funding.

“We’re grateful for our State partners for the additional funding that will further coordinate critical mental health and SUD treatments for our most vulnerable New Yorkers,” said NYC Health + Hospitals Director of the Office of Behavioral Health and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Charles Barron. “We’re looking forward to working closely together with our CASN partners and – in addition to providing necessary treatments for those in crisis – continue to break down stigmas associated with SUDs and mental health disorders in general.”

A total of 15 social workers, prescribers and clerks will be assigned to NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue, Queens and Lincoln to help carry out the coordination of care. While the three hospitals will be the anchors of this work, the entire public health system will benefit through expanded tele-mental-health capabilities.

“The opioid epidemic is now a national crisis, but it has ravaged the Bronx for decades,” said state Assemblyman Kenny Burgos. “Substance abuse is a disease and everyone should have access to treatment, regardless of their financial and ethnic background. This funding will only help underserved communities, including my district, and will put those struggling with addiction on a path to recovery.”

A total of $10.49 million was awarded to the Citywide Addiction Support Network (CASN), a newly formed network of 22 NYC prevention, treatment and recovery non-profit agencies plus the public health system that offers comprehensive addiction treatment and prevention services throughout the city. The award is funded through the federal SAMHSA State Opioid Response, funding designed to assist states in responding to the crisis surrounding opioid and stimulant use.

To learn more about mental health and/or substance use disorder treatments offered at NYC Health+Hospitals, or to find a location nearest you, call 844-NYC-4NYC or visit https://www.nychealthandhospitals.org/