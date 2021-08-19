NYC Homecoming week kicks off at Orchard Beach

Orchard Beach was buzzing on Monday, as the first of five outdoor concerts held in beaches across the five boroughs kicked off New York City Homecoming Week.
NYC Homecoming Week is designed as a celebration of the city’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, health officials in the city say that to have a full recovery more people need to be vaccinated, especially as the Delta variant ramps up nationwide.
The Orchard Beach show included performances from native New Yorkers such as KRS-One, Slick Rick, Remy Ma, Busy Bee, CL Smooth, DJ Hollywood, DJ Jazzy Joyce, DJ Kevie Kev, Fantastic Five, Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio, Grand Wizard Theodore, Joeski Love, Kid Capri, Nice & Smooth, PopMaster Fabel, Soul Sonic Force, T La Rock and Ultra Magnetic MC’s.
Mayor Bill de Blasio was also in attendance on Monday. The concerts, according to city officials, are also meant to attract business back to mom and pop shops in each borough to help with the city’s full economic recovery from the pandemic.
On Tuesday, NYC Homecoming Week concert was held at Staten Island’s Midland Beach, Thursday at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn, and Friday at Forest Hills Stadium.