NYC Health + Hospitals chief pharmacy officer recognized in ‘Women Leaders in Supply Chain’

NYC Health + Hospitals announced that Dr. Danielle DiBari — senior vice president of business operations, chief pharmacy officer and chief procurement officer for the hospital — was recognized by the Journal of Healthcare Contracting in its 2023 “Women Leaders in Supply Chain” list. DiBari manages the health system’s supply chain, pharmacy services and business operations — which has 11 locations, including three in the Bronx.

The list recognizes women leaders who are instrumental in navigating the challenges facing supply chain teams as they contribute to the success of their organizations. The leaders are nominated by the readers of the Journal of Healthcare Contracting and selected by the editorial staff, who consider the nominee’s tenure in supply chain, commitment to continued learning, and recent responsibilities and projects. The Journal of Healthcare Contracting is a publication dedicated to the healthcare supply chain, focusing on the interactions of the four primary stakeholders in healthcare contracting: health systems and their facilities, manufacturers and suppliers, distributors, and group purchasing organizations (GPOs).

“Our health system is more resilient, efficient, and unified since Danielle DiBari has taken the helm as senior vice president of business operations, chief pharmacy officer and chief procurement officer for NYC Health + Hospitals,” said Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals. “We are grateful to the Journal of Healthcare Contracting for the recognition of her efforts, as we build a healthier, more equitable city for all.”

In her role, DiBari oversees supply chain, pharmacy, and business operations, which enable her to identify opportunities for innovation and find cost-effective solutions to any challenge. Through her tenure she overhauled how the health system manages, safeguards, and optimizes its supply chain. These changes have resulted in significant improvements in organizational productivity, positioning the health system for long-term success.

DiBari and her team are advancing NYC Health + Hospital’s efforts to work as one, unified health system. In 2022, the team received the Premier GPO Supplier Diversity Award for community involvement, diversity business outreach initiatives, and benchmarking and sharing of best practices. This year, the supply chain operation increased its M/WBE utilization from 5% in 2019 to more than 30%. NYC Health + Hospitals was awarded the prestigious GHX Best 50 Award this year and was inducted into the GHX Millennium Club — joining a group of health care providers who demonstrate outstanding supply chain management to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The health system is again working toward being recognized by GHX in 2024, as it continues to make strides in the provision of high quality, cost-effective care.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to receive this recognition from the Journal of Healthcare Contracting,” DiBari said. “This acknowledgement is a reflection of the important work that we do to diversify our supply chain with a focus on equity while improving patient outcomes in the communities that we serve.”

Prior to joining NYC Health + Hospitals, DiBari served as senior vice president of clinical operations and chief of staff for the Mount Sinai Health System from 2015-2019, where she identified opportunities to drive efficiency throughout the health system. In this position, she was responsible for unifying, coordinating and overseeing the health system’s operational efforts to maximize their impact on the patients and communities they serve. DiBari joined the Mount Sinai System in 2015 from Northwell Health and prior, CVS/Caremark, where she held positions on the corporate management team. Her varied career includes strategic planning, business unit development, project and product management, marketing and branding, system strategies, training and development program management and delivery, the management of multi-functional work teams, and customer service.

