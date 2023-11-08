Light up the NYC night with this free bike light giveaway.

Bike New York is holding their 12th annual free bike light giveaway with locations in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx.

Since Vision Zero NYC was adopted in 2014 during the de Blasio administration, New York City has invested in several infrastructure changes to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries as part of the program, including the addition of protected bike lanes.

But bicycle accidents continue to be a public safety issue. Although bicyclists make up just 1% of transportation use in the U.S., they account for more than 2% of fatalities from motor vehicle-rated accidents with most deaths occurring in urban areas, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last year, the city Department of Transportation (DOT) reported more than 1,000 bicycle-related injuries in the Bronx alone.

Which is why Bike New York is holding their 12th annual free bike light giveaway with locations in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx. In partnership with Kryptonite – the bike-lock giant – Bike New York staff members will be stationed by the Willis Avenue Bridge — at 135th Street and Willis Avenue — distributing free bicycle headlights and taillights on Monday, Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

“As the days get shorter, and evening commutes become darker, being as visible as possible while out riding is crucial,” said Ron Faverty, brand manager for Kryptonite. “Bike New York does a great job spreading that awareness.”

Since 2000, Bike New York has been providing individuals with free bike education programs and has reached more than 100,000 children and adults across the city. They offer two-hour classes on bike-riding for beginners or more intensive education with their multi-week sessions.

“I enjoy seeing bike advocates give away bike lights and I enjoy people taking advantage of these resources,” said Darriel Ortiz, co-founder of Bronx Messenger, a non-profit that meets people where they are to provide inexpensive bike repairs as well as advocacy for bike-riding and safety. “No matter what, these resources are helping save people.”

Not only are lights an effective tool at avoiding accidents, but they are mandatory. According to DOT, bicyclists are beholden to the same laws as motor vehicle operators and all bikes must utilize a white headlight and red taillight as well as a bell/horn and reflectors.

So, save the date and make sure you light up the night when you ride. Your safety and the safety of others depends on it.

