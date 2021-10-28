NY Community Trust awards $580K in grants

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York Community Trust has announced $9.5 million in grants to 71 nonprofits to improve the quality of life for New Yorkers across a range of areas — from healthcare to education — including challenges still facing New Yorkers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of that numbers, $580,000 in grant money was also distributed to six Bronx nonprofits.

While some parts of the city are slowly returning to normal, thanks in large part to the vaccines, others, including chronically underserved communities, still have not recovered.

Many of the following grants seek to ensure recovery efforts don’t leave behind long neglected communities, and create a more equitable and sustainable future for all New Yorkers. Bronx grantees include:

Montefiore Medical Center: $150,000 to improve postpartum care for low-income women by establishing the city’s first “fourth trimester” clinic and evaluating whether new American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists postpartum care guidelines will improve maternal outcomes in the Bronx.

Black Feminist Project: $100,000 for the Alice Fields Community Center for Black Women, Girls, and Marginalized Genders to support underserved Black women. It will assemble an advisory committee of Black women from the community to guide the center’s activities, develop programming and support food distribution.

Wave Hill: $100,000 for a one-year fellowship that will give four emerging visual artists support and guidance in the creation of new work that deals with the natural world and landscape.

Bronx Legal Services: $80,000 to help low-income immigrants in the Bronx — the borough with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates as well as highest unemployment — apply for the Excluded Workers Fund and other subsistence benefits.

Bronx is Blooming: $75,000 to support volunteer stewardship of street trees, community gardens and other green spaces in the Bronx, which can lower street-level temperatures and improve air quality.

Nazareth Housing: $75,000 to help low-income, at-risk and formerly homeless households remain housed and fed through supportive housing, family shelters, food pantries and a homelessness prevention program.