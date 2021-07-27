No more options: All NYC municipal workers must get COVID-19 vaccine before September, de Blasio says

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that all employees of the City of New York will be required to be vaccinated by September, as the spread of Covid-19 ramps up and a disconcerting amount of city employees remain unvaccinated.

The order will require all 340,000 municipal employees to get the jab by Sept. 13 — the first day of school for public school students — or submit to weekly mandatory Covid testing.

“This is about our recovery, this is what we need to do to bring back New York,” the mayor said during a virtual press briefing.

City Hall announced last week that public health workers in the city’s Health and Hospital system would be subjected to a vaccine mandate and hinted that further mandates would be soon to come.

New York City has managed to vaccinate roughly 70% of the city population, with more than 9.8 million doses administered so far. Yet some public employees have proved more resistant to the vaccine, with only 43% of the NYPD vaccinated, and only 55% of the FDNY so far, despite their frontline status.

While the city’s infection rate hit an all-time low earlier in the summer as the vaccination rate increased, it has ticked upwards throughout July as the more infectious Delta Variant has become the dominant strain.