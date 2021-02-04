Nine pop-up vaccination sites to open in New York City, 6 in Bronx: Cuomo

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Rose Adams

Nine pop-up vaccination centers will soon open their doors in Brooklyn and the Bronx as part of a statewide effort to speed up the vaccine’s rollout, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

The centers will open this week along with 25 other pop-up vaccination sites scattered across the state, according to Cuomo. Combined, the sites aim to dole out 25,000 vaccinations by the end of the week, Cuomo said.

The pop-up sites — located in churches, public housing complexes, and other community centers — prioritize vaccinating underserved people of color, who have been inoculated at slower rates than their white counterparts, according to city data.

“COVID brought the ugly truth of inequity and inequality in this country to a tipping point,” Cuomo said on Wednesday. “COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York’s vaccine priorities.”

The centers will administer the vaccine through vaccine kits provided by the state’s public and private partners. These kits will continue being deployed by the state until each of the 33 public housing complexes for seniors has its own pop-up site, said Cuomo, who claimed that the community-based centers help build public trust.

“By making the vaccine accessible and delivered by trusted community partners, we can address the skepticism and bring this life-saving vaccine to those who need it most,” he said.

Here are the sites opening in Brooklyn. To find a site near you, visit the Health Department’s website.

Bronx

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church

1376 Prospect Avenue

Open Thurs., Feb. 4 – Mon., Feb. 8; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Greater Eternal Baptist Church

736 Elton Avenue

Open Thurs., Feb. 4 – Sat., Feb. 6 and Mon., Feb. 8; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Bronxworks

1130 Grand Concourse

Open Sat., Feb. 6 – Wed., Feb. 10; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Boston Road Houses, R.A.I.N Boston Road Senior Center

2424 Boston Road

Open Sat., Feb. 6; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

NYCHA Castle Hill Senior Center

625 Castle Hill Avenue

Open Sat., Feb. 6 – Sun., Feb. 7; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Marble Hill Community Center

5365 Broadway

Open Sat., Feb. 6 – Sun., Feb. 7; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Brooklyn

Christian Cultural Center

12020 Flatlands Avenue

Open Thurs., Feb. 4 – Sun., Feb. 7; 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Provider Partnership: Northwell Health

United Revival Mennonite Church

390 Melrose Avenue

Open Thurs., Feb. 4, Sat, Feb. 6, and Mon, Feb. 8; 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Provider partnership with Northwell Health

Howard Houses, Senior Adult Center

1797 Pitkin Avenue

Open Thurs., Feb. 4; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Provider Partnership: Doral Health