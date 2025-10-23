Community Service

NIDC hosts signature fundraising event to benefit Bronx community

(Left to right) Event emcee Kenny Agosto, NIDC Director of Housing and Community Development Hazel Miura, honoree and Montefiore Medical Center Senior Vice President of Community Affairs Marcos Crespo, NIDC Executive Director William Foster and NIDC Board Member Michael Reichgott, M.D.
Photo courtesy of the NIDC

The Neighborhood Initiatives Development Corporation (NIDC) celebrated 43 years of empowering the Bronx community during its signature fundraising event on Thursday, Oct. 16, at Split Rock Golf Course.

Local leaders, neighbors and supporters came together at this event to honor the strength and spirit of the borough and help raise critical funds for local youth programs, family services, housing advocacy and more.

The NIDC Cheer Team. Photo courtesy of the NIDC

Among the notable attendees were New York State Assemblymember John Zaccaro Jr. and New York City Civil Court Judge Eliezer Rodriguez. Zaccaro spoke at the event about how his beginnings in public service can be traced back to his early work with the NIDC. Rodriguez talked about his deep commitment to the Bronx and Puerto Rico, as well as what motivated him to launch his years of dedicated service and create Project Club Clemente.

Assemblymember John Zaccaro Jr. speaks at the NIDC fundraising event. Photo courtesy of the NIDC
Hon. Eliezer Rodriguez addresses attendees of the NIDC fundraising event. Photo courtesy of the NIDC

This year’s fundraising event also featured Montefiore Medical Center Senior Vice President of Community Affairs Marcos Crespo and Union Community Health Center Assistant Vice President of Community Impact, Strategic Communications and Marketing Serena Muñiz being honored for their work in uplifting Bronx communities.

(Left to right) Fundraiser emcee Kenny Agosto, honoree and Union Community Health Center Assistant Vice President of Community Impact, Strategic Communications and Marketing Serena Muñiz and NIDC Executive Director William Foster. Photo courtesy of the NIDC

Sponsors for this NIDC fundraising event include Montefiore EinsteinMoses MedicalNYC Health + Hospitals/JacobiOrange Bank and Trust CompanyRight Click Solutions LLC and Apple Bank.

Many attendees took part in a costume contest. Photo courtesy of the NIDC

