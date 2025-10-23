NIDC hosts signature fundraising event to benefit Bronx community

(Left to right) Event emcee Kenny Agosto, NIDC Director of Housing and Community Development Hazel Miura, honoree and Montefiore Medical Center Senior Vice President of Community Affairs Marcos Crespo, NIDC Executive Director William Foster and NIDC Board Member Michael Reichgott, M.D.

The Neighborhood Initiatives Development Corporation (NIDC) celebrated 43 years of empowering the Bronx community during its signature fundraising event on Thursday, Oct. 16, at Split Rock Golf Course.

Local leaders, neighbors and supporters came together at this event to honor the strength and spirit of the borough and help raise critical funds for local youth programs, family services, housing advocacy and more.

Among the notable attendees were New York State Assemblymember John Zaccaro Jr. and New York City Civil Court Judge Eliezer Rodriguez. Zaccaro spoke at the event about how his beginnings in public service can be traced back to his early work with the NIDC. Rodriguez talked about his deep commitment to the Bronx and Puerto Rico, as well as what motivated him to launch his years of dedicated service and create Project Club Clemente.

This year’s fundraising event also featured Montefiore Medical Center Senior Vice President of Community Affairs Marcos Crespo and Union Community Health Center Assistant Vice President of Community Impact, Strategic Communications and Marketing Serena Muñiz being honored for their work in uplifting Bronx communities.

Sponsors for this NIDC fundraising event include Montefiore Einstein, Moses Medical, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, Orange Bank and Trust Company, Right Click Solutions LLC and Apple Bank.