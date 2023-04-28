NIDC to honor prominent Bronx leaders at its first annual soiree

The Neighborhood Initiatives Development Corp. (NIDC), a nonprofit, is celebrating its rich 40-year history in the Bronx by announcing its first annual soiree. As part of its celebration, three distinguished Bronx residents who have made their mark through public service will be honored.

Pastor Jay Gooding Sr., with Fellowship Tabernacle, Vanessa Baijnauth, VP at Orange Bank & Trust, and Tom Lucania, senior advisor to Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, will be presented with community service awards before an audience of 150 Bronx leaders and residents.

The lively soiree will feature a cocktail reception, exciting auctions, an inspiring video presentation and performances by the award-winning NIDC youth cheer team. The event will take place at Split Rock Golf Course on Wednesday, May 10, from 6-9 p.m., to raise funds for the dynamic community-based organization committed to creating positive change for youth and families in the Bronx.

“We thank the honorees and the presenters for their efforts to make The Bronx a thriving place for young people and their families. We welcome Bronx residents to join our soiree for a fun evening while learning about NIDC’s history and its vision for the future,” said William Foster, NIDC’s executive director.

Bronx supporters are invited to purchase tickets, sponsor the event or buy an ad in the journal at www.nidcny.org.

Over the course of four decades, NIDC has played an important role in the development of the Northeast Bronx through year-round youth services, housing, community development and commercial revitalization services. NIDC is inviting Bronx residents to visit its website, www.nidcny.org, for housing counseling, youth services and upcoming community engagement activities.

