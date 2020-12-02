New York’s Auto Dealers and Tracy Morgan deliver turkeys to Bronx residents

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bronx residents recently had the chance to meet comedian and actor Tracy Morgan and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 24, The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) in partnership with Manhattan Motor Cars and LaSorsa Chevrolet Buick in the Bronx teamed up with East Side House Settlement (ESHS) and Morgan to deliver 500 turkeys to families at the Mott Haven Community Center.

For the past 20 years, GNYADA and ESHS have teamed up to distribute turkeys during Thanksgiving. In addition to food distribution, EHSH also provides educational and job training each year to thousands of Bronx residents.

All those who received a turkey live at the Mott Haven Community Center in the south Bronx, an area that was profoundly affected by COVID-19. According to data, the rate of positive cases in Mott Haven, home to many essential workers, was about 10 percent or three times the citywide average.

Data also showed that south Bronx residents have high asthma rates — about eight to 12 times the national average — making them particularly vulnerable to the virus.

“East Side House is so proud to be on the frontlines of the pandemic relief serving the community we love,” said ESHS Executive Director Daniel Diaz. “Since the pandemic hit, East Side House has made sure families have what they need to survive, including access to healthy food. Today, we feed over 5,000 people per week. We are so grateful for the over two decades of partnership we’ve had with GNYADA, and their unwavering commitment to supporting New Yorkers in need. Now, when the need is greatest, GNYADA has stepped up in a big way. Their donation of turkeys will make Thanksgiving dinner a bright spot during a tough year for our families.”