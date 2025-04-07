New York Women Judges Association members educate students at BGLIG about women judges

Judges from the New York Women Judges Association paid a special visit to the Bronx Global Learning Institute for Girls.

Members of the New York Women Judges Association paid a special visit to the Bronx Global Learning Institute for Girls (BGLIG) on Friday, March 21, to teach the students about the female judges in the profession and women justices in the Supreme Court.

This visit, held in honor of Women’s History Month, featured the visiting judges going in depth in teaching the 81 second-grade and third-grade students about Supreme Court Justice and Bronx native Sonia Sotomayor. Each child was also gifted a book written by Sotomayor.

The judges allowed each girl to hit the gavel and pose for a picture in a judge cut-out. The BGLIG Orchestra played a song for the judges to thank them for visiting.

The Bronx Global Learning Institute for Girls, established in 2012 and located at 750 Concourse Village W., is an all-girls learning community that services kindergarten through eighth grades. The school was founded by Shirley Rodriguez-Remenski, a visionary Latina leader from the Bronx who felt her community needed a place where girls could be intellectually challenged, socially and emotionally cared for and given the tools to become global leaders.