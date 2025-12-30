Community

Photos: New York Edge, community members celebrate reopening of food pantry at Leaders of Tomorrow Middle School

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
Community members were quick to line up and receive groceries and other items from the newly reopened food pantry at Leaders of Tomorrow Middle School.
Photo by Jewel Webber

New York Edge and Bronx community members gathered to celebrate the reopening of a food pantry at Leaders of Tomorrow Middle School on Friday, Dec. 19.

Numerous groceries and other items were already stocked at the food pantry. Photo by Jewel Webber

Community members who visited this food pantry, located at 3710 Barnes Ave., received bags of groceries, toiletries and more.

(Left to right) Pasta Garofalo Marketing and Trade Marketing Associate Nicole Devita, Community Liaison from Council Member Kevin C. Riley’s Office Kevon Bolt and Leaders of Tomorrow Middle School Principal Joseph Biernat. Photo by Jewel Webber

A table was also set up to provide attendees with free books.

Free books were available at the New York Edge table. Photo by Jewel Webber

Pasta Garofalo, a leader in premium Italian pasta since 1789, supported the needs of this food pantry by donating more than 200 pounds of pasta.

Pasta Garofalo Marketing and Trade Marketing Associate Nicole Devita at the Pasta Garofalo table, which featured hats, pasta and more. Photo by Jewel Webber

New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley also supported the reopening of the food pantry by donating $10,000 to it, allowing the Leaders of Tomorrow food pantry to ensure it was fully stocked and ready to serve families in the community.

Photo by Jewel Webber

The reopening celebration also included a performance from the New York Edge dance team.

The New York Edge Dance Team entertained attendees of the reopening of the food pantry at Leaders of Tomorrow Middle School. Photo by Jewel Webber

New York Edge Community Schools Director Jessica Diaz said there are plans to expand this food pantry to the broader community as more donations come in. She emphasized that this food pantry serves as a vital hub for families to come in and get the support they need.

