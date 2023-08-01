The New Jewish Home reopens services for older New Yorkers at Hutch Metro Center

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New Jewish Home, a comprehensive health system for vulnerable older New Yorkers reopened its Adult Day Health Care (ADHC) program in the East Bronx last month.

The modern, spacious and welcoming center offers local adults access to integrated medical, social and therapeutic services. Conveniently located on the first floor of the Hutchinson Metro Center, the New Jewish Home’s 23,000-square-foot center will serve adults who live with chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes and Alzheimer’s, along with those who need behavioral health and rehabilitation care.

“The New Jewish Home has been providing older New Yorkers with high quality and compassionate health care for 175 years. In addition to the exceptional post-acute rehabilitation and long-term care we provide at our skilled nursing facilities, we are committed to opening pathways for adults living in the community who are in need of community-based and at-home care. We are thrilled to reopen our doors in the Bronx and continue providing critical services for vulnerable adults,” said Dr. Jeffrey Farber, president and CEO of the New Jewish Home.

In addition to its Bronx location, the New Jewish Home operates one of only three medical-model ADHC programs serving all of Manhattan.

Among the available services at both locations are physical, occupational and speech therapy; behavioral health care; diabetes management; medication management; skilled nursing care and nutritional counseling.

The reopening of The New Jewish Home’s Bronx ADHC program also marks an expansion of its partnership with SAGECare, a leading LGBTQ+ aging cultural competency provider, to develop a curated program for an LGBTQ+ participant group in the Bronx in the coming months.

“Our adult day health programs ensure that older New Yorkers of all faiths and identities can age in their communities with family and loved ones, while still receiving the health care services and social and spiritual care they need to thrive. Social isolation among older adults remains disproportionately high and we are proud to be serving vulnerable communities across the Bronx and Manhattan,” said Susan Holodak, Adult Day Health Care Services consultant at the New Jewish Home.

“Adults in the Bronx living with complex health conditions have long been in need of community-based programs that provide comprehensive care. The New Jewish Home’s Adult Day Health Care program in the East Bronx is a critical resource our community has been without since the start of the pandemic,” said City Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez.

The New Jewish Home’s comprehensive center will offer the following amenities: Four themed dining areas, providing nutritious meals and healthy snacks; private suites with professional rehabilitation equipment, including a recumbent cross trainer, treadmill and leg extension machine; individual areas for massage, electrotherapy and ultrasound treatment; a spacious library with hundreds of books, periodicals and magazines; calming garden room for reflection and meditation; a welcoming lounge with a cozy fireplace and six recreational areas, including an arts and crafts room.

Participants can also enjoy a wide range of classes, including art, music, gardening and photography, as well as access to a high-tech media center and computer lab.

For more information or to schedule a tour of the Bronx Adult Day Health Care program please reach out to patient liaison, Annette Candelaria at (646) 874-7158 or [email protected]

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes